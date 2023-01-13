From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have advised on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to beam their searchlight on the agency over alleged graft.

The staff, who spoke to some Journalists recently on the condition of anonymity, also decried the absence of properly constituted board of the agency, after the expiration of the last some few years.

They claimed that some forces where usurping the powers of NSITF’s Managing Director, Dr Michael Akabuogu, adding that they intercepted correspondences meant for him

They noted that the purported resignation of Akabuogu was false, and described it as a case of corruption fighting back.

However, when contacted, the General Manager/Head Corporate Affairs, Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo said she would not be able to comment on the issue of corruption in the agency.

She said she was on leave and not in any picture of corruption issue at the agency.

Her words: “I am not aware of any corruption. I am on leave and l can only comment on what l know. I don’t know anything about corruption and ICPC report.”