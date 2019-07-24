Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has debunked allegations by his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, that he masterminded the sealing of his Rochas Foundation college and that of his daughter, Uloma Nwosu, whose East High College and Academy was also sealed.

Ihedioha in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, he pointed out that the present administration is based on the rule of law and due process, hence can not engage in any war with the ex-governor and his family.

He recalled that Ihedioha had on assumption of office set up committees to look into various actions undertaken in the past.

According to Ihedioha “for emphasis, this administration is founded on the respect for rule of law and due process and therefore would not stealthily petition or engage in a clandestine war against the ex-governor and family. It would be recalled that Governor Ihedioha has since set up committees that are looking into the various actions undertaken in the past.

“It is also necessary to remind that the EFCC had, before the inauguration of this administration, begun a probe of the former governor over issues of misappropriation of the state’s funds, including Bailout funds, Paris Club Refund, Local Government Fund, and other financial crimes.

“It is also on record that the commission had made public the freezing of a bank account, with a balance of over N5 billion, operated by the past administration as a result of fraudulent activities. Could Governor Ihedioha have influenced this action?” Ihedioha queried.

Ihedioha, however, advised Okorocha that rather than divert the attention of his probe to him, he should help the commission on its investigations.

“We wish to advise ex-governor Okorocha and members of his family, that rather than engage in attempts to divert attention from this probe by EFCC, he should dutifully assist the commission in its investigations, with a view to clearing themselves of the weighty allegations of malfeasance and misappropriations levelled against them by the anti-graft agency and leave the state government out of their travails,” Ihedioha warned.