From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned one Opashola Abdullahi, a lecturer of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, popularly known as Kwara Health Tech, Offa, on one count charge bordering on romance scam before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Opashola was among the thirty-two internet fraud suspects arrested in Offa September 14 last year with an offence contravening Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section three-two-four of the same Law.

The embattled lecturer pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him and following his plea, counsel to EFCC, Andrew Akoja, led Paul Kera, an operative of EFCC in evidence to review the facts of the case.

Kera in his evidence narrated how investigation on a petition received by the Commission on the activities of internet fraudsters operating in Offa area of the State led to the arrest of the defendant.

Thereafter, Akoja urged the court to convict the defendant based on his plea and evidence placed before it while he is to remain in the EFCC custody pending the judgment.