From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has entered a judgment in favour of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on the issue of assets he declared between 2007 and 2020.

The presiding Judge, Hon Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen, ruled in the suit no: FHC/CS/81/2021, between the Registered Trustees of the Seriake Dickson Incorporated; Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, the first and second plaintiffs respectively and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (the defendant/respondents) that the assets acquired with loans when the former Governor was a member of House of Representatives should not be investigated any further having been declared before the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) which issued a certificate of verification for them.

The Judgment affirmed an earlier verdict of the Federal High Court which stated that the former governor had complied with all the constitutional requirements of the CCB in asset declaration.

He said therefore it was contrary to the stipulation of the Law for the EFCC to open investigation into assets that were declared over the years before the relevant body, the CCB, and for which the CCB issued verification certificates.

The earlier judgement noted that in addition to declaration of assets that the former governor undertook while in office, he subjected himself to the Voluntary Assets and Income declaration scheme of the federal government (VADES) and paid taxes on the affected assets therefore the attorney general and other federal government agencies were perpetually restrained.

The court ruled that by virtue of the judgment and orders of the Federal High Court last year in suit number FHC/YNG//CS/40/2020, the commission lacked the powers to open further investigation into investments made by the Registered Trustees of the Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated.

The judge further granted the order affirming the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court that the “invitation and interrogation of the 2nd plaintiff by the 2nd defendant (the EFCC,) and the bid to arrest, interrogate and/or detain officers and trustees of the first plaintiff ( the Registered Trustees of the Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated) by the EFCC over matter which deal with or relate to investments made by the 1st Plaintiff is illegal, unconstitutional and a disregard of the valid and subsisting orders of a competent court.”

Justice Dashen granted the application of the plaintiffs, for “ an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, its officers, men, agents or privies from inviting the 2nd plaintiff, officers and managers or Trustees of the 1st plaintiff over any matter dealing with or relating to any investment made by the 1st plaintiff as covered or affected by the said judgment of the Federal High Court in suit no FHC/YNF/CS/40/2020.

Reacting to the latest judgement, Dickson thanked the judiciary for their intervention and urged Nigerians to support an independent judiciary and public institutions including the EFCC for the important job they are doing.

When contacted for his reaction, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said he cannot react as he has not seen any judgement.

