From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Socio- political group, progressive for Umar Tanko Al’makura, the Senator, representing Nasarawa south in the house of senate has reacted to the recent statement by some groups of people in the state commending the the Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC for inviting him for alleged misappropriation of funds while he was the governor of the state.

This was contained in a press statement on Sunday, signed by Hon Barr. Makpa Malla, Convener, Progressives for Umaru Tanko Al’makura and former Member Representing Wamba Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

Hon. Makpa said Senator Tanko Almakura would always respond to and comply with invitations by such authorities (EFCC)a million times over because he has no skeletons whatsoever in his closet and therefore, has nothing to be afraid of”. he stressed.

“Senator Al’makura is always open to whatever enguiries and questions anyone is willing to ask in respect of his eight years stewardship as Governor of Nasarawa State.” He said

The former state house member also stated that the facts of senator A’lmakura’s public expenditure while he was the Governor are out there for all to see

Hon makpa Malla who highlighted some of the achievements of the former governor disclosed that “from the streets of Lafia, the state capital and all capitals of Local Government Areas in the massive infrastructural turnarounds; to the rural areas, in the drainages, transformed public schools, uplifted health infrastructure, human capital enhancements, youth empowerment; down to enhanced capacity for security outfits and in the improved lots of traditional institutions. The list is simply inexhaustible.”

The group further cautioned sponsors of the smear campaign against Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, to be guided by the law and desist from fueling wrong information to discredit the former governor.

“Nevertheless, the arms of the law are long and untiring enough and would certainly meet up at the appropriate time.” He added.

Recall that In an Advertorial on page 10 of August 12, in Daily Trust’s newspaper, signed by a supposed Yusuf Ali of Millionaire’s Quaters, Lafia, Nasarawa State, the EFCC was commended for inviting Distinguished Senator Tanko Almakura and also highlighting to the anti graft agency possible areas of investigation.