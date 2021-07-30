From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Nasarawa Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has denied claims that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saying he was only invited in respect of some petitions against him.

He spoke against the backdrop of reports on Wednesday that he was arrested by the anti-graft agency alongside his wife for allegations of graft.

Al-Makura, in an interview with journalists, yesterday, explained he was invited to give his side of the story concerning some petitions against him, adding that he personally reported to the EFCC where he met with its chairman and some officials.

Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, blamed rumour mongers for peddling the story of his arrest.

“The rumours surprised me and as far as I am concerned, it is baseless” Al-Makura said.

He said the EFCC invited him before the Sallah break, but he informed them that he would appear after Sallah and they obliged.

“When I met with EFCC chairman, he told me there were petitions against me and they wanted to hear from me and my meeting with EFCC chairman wasn’t more than 10 minutes.”

He said he also discussed with some officials of the agency on the petitions and gave them all necessary answers to their questions.

He said the invitation had nothing to do with his ambition to contest the APC National chairman position.

Al-Makura, said he is a loyal member of the party and is waiting for guidelines to officially declare his ambition for the post.

