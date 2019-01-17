The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has invited former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, over claims that the commission sought to arrest the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen,

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, made the disclosure at a conference of Online Publishers Association of Nigeria (OPAN) in Abuja.

Orilade said if both men fail to disclose useful information, they may not be released on time.

Fani-Kayode had written: “Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God, let this madness stop.”

On his part, Odumakin uploaded a short video broadcast on social media, wherein he alleged a raid on Onnoghen’s residence.

In its response, the anti-graft agency threatened to file a libel suit against the duo over the claim.

The EFCC had said it “never went to the house of the CJN for arrest, neither was invitation extended to him.”

Reacting to the development in a statement, on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode expressed regret over the information he shared and that he has deleted the post from social media.

He said: “Yesterday, I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home. I’ve since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.”

However, Fani-Kayode asked the Federal Government to “tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat.”

Onnoghen, who has been charged with alleged false asset declaration, has also denied that EFCC operatives visited his residence.