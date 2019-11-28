The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited top officials of the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State for questioning.

In a letter addressed to the secretary to the state government, the commission said the officials should be released for questioning at its zonal office in the state.

The affected officials were listed as chairmen, directors of administration and finance and deputy directors of finance and supply.

“I am directed to forward herewith copy of letter referenced A above (copy attached) and request the Chairman, Director of Admin and Finance, Deputy Director Finance and Supply of each of the 23 Local Government Councils to liaise with the office of the Solicitor-General Ministry of Justice, before proceeding to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) zonal office Kaduna, which has been scheduled to hold on the dates indicated on the attached letter,” the letter read.

Although the letter did not state the reasons why the officials were invited, a source said that it may be connected with the local governments’ finances.

In another letter, the state government asked the affected officials to liaise with the office of the solicitor-general of ministry of justice in the state before proceeding to the commission.

Attempts to reach three of the council chairmen were unsuccessful as their phones were switched off. The zonal spokesperson of the commission did not also respond to calls.