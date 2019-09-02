Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 280 suspects have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various financial crimes in Kano zone.

Briefing the press in Kano on Monday, the Zonal Head of the Commission, Assistant Commissioner of Police Akaninyene Ezima said that the suspects were arrested between January and August 2019.

Speaking further he noted that 51 of the suspects had been charged to court while adding that the rest of the cases were at various stages of investigation by the commission.

He added that they recovered over N798.5 million from some of these suspects, adding that the figure included the sum of N248, 544, 000, which was seized from three passengers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on their way out of the country.

He acknowledged that the commission was deeply concerned about the spate of cyber-crimes in the society while regretting that the perpetrators of the crimes had continued to dent the image of the country.

He, however, assured that the commission in the zone had mapped out new lines of intelligence and strategies with a view to fighting cyber crimes in the society.

He advised the members of the public never to let out information about their bank account details to anybody, adding that the criminals were in the habit of making such requests from their targets.