Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no power to investigate the financial transactions of the State Government.

Wike said before EFCC can investigate Rivers government, it must first vacate the Federal High Court judgement that declared that it cannot investigate the state’s financial transaction.

He spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Group Managing Director Designate of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

Said Wike: “EFCC has no powers to look into our financial transactions.

“You cannot be giving our financial transactions to the EFCC, because that is illegal.

“Unless the EFCC sets aside the judgement, they have no powers to look into our financial transactions; not that we are afraid, but due process must be followed.”

He said if Zenith Bank refuses to obey the Court judgement, Rivers government would be compelled to follow the necessary processes to ensure the right thing is done.

The governor, however, commended Zenith Bank for supporting projects execution in the state, through facilities, saying that the state government will complete payment of loans acquired by the end of May.

“You have supported the state in terms of infrastructure.

“You have also supported us for our inauguration,” said Wike.

He, however, urged the management of the bank to consummate the long relationship with the state government by ensuring that Rivers people grow in the bank.

Governor Wike congratulated Onyeagwu on his appointment and added that his appointment was due to commitment and hardwork.

“Since 1999, this relationship has been there and it will be there. Try to ensure that Rivers people grow in the bank,” he said.

Earlier, Onyeagwu congratulated Wike on his re-election.

“Everyone of us in Zenith are very pleased over the success you have recorded. We also want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the last election and wish for a glorious second term”, he said.

Onyeagwu said Zenith Bank prays for Wike to make greater progress during his second term.

He added that he was in Rivers to inform the governor that he would take over the leadership of the bank on June 1.

“Zenith Bank and Rivers state have been in partnership for over 20 years.

“We want to assure you that, in this moment and in this time, our expectation is that this partnership will get even bigger and stronger.

“We want to assure you of our utmost loyalty and support for the ideas and aspirations of your government. It’s our pleasure that Zenith is willing to support the various development initiatives of your government… We know our expectation is that it will even be raised higher.”