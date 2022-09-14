By Lukman Olabiyi

A lawyer and human rights activist, Abdullai Tony Dania, has exonerated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of any wrong doings in the process that led to possession of the property that was linked to convicted fake army general, Bolarinwa Abiodun.

The mother of the convict, Mrs. Adetona Funke Adebowale,had recently raised the alarm, accusing EFCC of forcefully taking possession of her family house.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos Special Offences Court, who presided the trial of the convict on charge of fraud levelled against him by EFCC, had on July 8, convicted and sentenced Abiodun to seven years imprisonment and ordered him to forfeit all the proceeds of the crime.

The judge ordered that all the proceeds of his crime, which includes; four vehicles, a 3-bedroom bungalow at 1, Ajoke Ayo crescent, Alagbado, Lagos, recovered from him by the EFCC and the sum of N20 million, be forfeited and released to the nominal complainant in the charge.

In exonerating EFCC of any wrongdoing in the process that led to possession of the mentioned property, lawyer to the complainant,

Dania in an affidavit of fact relating to charge numbered ID/18213C/2021, deposed to before the Federal High Court, Lagos and filed on September 13, 2022, took responsibilities for all that transpired in the course of taking physical possession of the house and the removal of the household items therein.

He said contrary to the claim of the convict’s mother, EFCC lawyers were not present when he took physical possession of the house and the removal of household items.

The lawyer stated that pursuant to the judgement, via a letter dated 20th of July, 2022, he formally requested that the aforesaid four cars and the building be released to his client, which the EFCC obliged them.

According to him, the said three bedroom bungalow at 1, Ajoke Ayo crescent, Alagbado, Lagos, was sealed and padlocked by the EFCC, since January/February 2022, when the convict was arrested, and upon the release of the building to them, the EFCC removed the seal on the building.

The lawyer further stated that upon opening the padlock that was used to locked the gate of the aforesaid house, it was discovered that a woman and a young girl were in the house, but no one knows how they gained entrance into the house, and that on behalf of his client, he took possession of the house and removed the household items therein, in the presence of the woman.

He added that the old woman and the young girl who were in the house as they removed all the properties, pleaded that they will vacate the guest room in the house on or before September 15, 2022, which he obliged them.

He stated that the said woman who claimed to be the mother of the convict was physically present when they took physical possession of the house and removed the household items therein, leaving for her all she claimed she needed to enable her to stay in the guest room for ten (10) days before vacating the house.