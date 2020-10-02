Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 10 persons in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for their alleged involvement in internet frauds.

The suspects were said to have been arrested in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan during an operation carried out by in the early hours of the day by men of the anti-graft agency from the Ibadan Zonal Office.

Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement he issued on Friday gave the names of the suspects as Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare, and Abass Sodiq.

He stated that the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

According to Uwujaren, several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from the suspects at the point of the arrech, adding: “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”