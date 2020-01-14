Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eight suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, are currently in the net of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The suspects were said to have been arrested at the weekend, following series of intelligence received by the commission concerning their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The suspects, whose ages range between 17 and 30 years, were reportedly apprehended at different locations in the city.

The names of the suspects were given as Abdulrahman Qozeem, Umoru Ibrahim, Umoru Abdulahi Gregory, Famous Ose Itahma, Umoru Shaibu Pedro, Durrele Oyeniyi, Umoru Evidence and Judge Okoye.

Six exotic cars, various brands of phones, laptops, international passports and several documents suspected to contain false pretences were said to have been recovered from them.

The anti-graft agency said the indicted ones among the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.