Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Operatives from the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested a traditional ruler, Chief Akegor Godbless Omamuyorwi for allegedly defrauding a Canadian woman.

The suspect was alleged to have defrauded a Canadian woman to the tune of $390,950.34 Canadian dollars in a romance scam.

A statement by the EFCC Public Relations Officer, Wilson Uwujaren which was made available to newsmen in Benin, said the suspect who is also a chief in his Agbaro community, was arrested at his palatial home in Ughelli, Delta State.

Accoring to him, the suspect’s arrest was as a result of a petition from a bank following complaint by a Canadian resident, alleging that she had transferred the sum of $390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts in the same bank and that she suspected it was a scam.

He said investigations showed that the suspect was involved in romance scam and presented himself as Mr Sheri Hunt, an oil worker in Milan, Italy to his victim.

“He hoodwinked his ‘lover’ victim with the impression that he was sending her a package and demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.”

He explained that to give credence to his fraudulent activities in order to defraud his victim, the suspects sent several emails purportedly from the Canadian Ambassador to Italy and the bank, persuading his victim to accede to his request.

“The Commission has sealed his mansion in Ughelli and recovered two high-end cars, with personalised plate numbers from him.

He said the suspects had made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.