Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested a fake native doctor, Olalere Aliu, at Odo-Ona Elewe of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The suspect was alleged to be notorious for defrauding people under the guise of possessing spiritual powers that can help them out of their challenges.

Aliu was arrested by the operatives of the commission during a raid on his abode at Kisumu Estate at Odo-Ona Elewe.

Before his eventual arrest, the commission had worked on several intelligence reports linking him to a series of fraud allegation involving large sums of money.

He was also accused of engaging in money doubling through which he would collect money from his victims with the promise of using his spiritual powers to multiply the sums for them, but would instead divert same to his personal use.

The raid led EFCC operatives to his shrines located in a thick forest around the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode road and Kobomoje area of the town where frightening voodoo items were sighted.

Items recovered from the suspect include three exotic cars -two Toyota Corolla and Honda Pilot.

He also has in his possession three luxury buildings within Ibadan and land documents which were also recovered as exhibits.

The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.