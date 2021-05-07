By Romanus Okoye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an alleged human organs trafficker.

In a statement, yesterday, the commission alleged that the suspect, Ukaeje John Emeka, is the leader of a syndicate which sells human organs to ailing persons and buys from those willing to sell. The suspected syndicate leader, also known as Dr Phil, was arrested in April, for allegedly impersonating medical doctors to buy human organs like kidneys.

“Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys, for sale and purchase,” the statement reads.

Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.

“Items recovered from the suspect include one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’Ivoire passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one-gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash-coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.”