From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, condemned the leakage of a video showing former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano in its custody.

He was intercepted last Thursday at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos while heading to Houston, Texas, US, same day he ended his tenure and handed over to Charles Soludo in Awka.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

During the weekend, footage showing Obiano sitting, dressed in a T-shirt and red boxer and sipping from a bottle of water while in custody, went viral, attracting public condemnation over his ill treatment.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren condemned the release of the video and announced that the culprit had been arrested and would face the law.

He said the act was completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the commission. “A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act. He is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action,” Uwajaren said.

Obiano is being accused of diverting Local Government Councils (LGCs) allocations and alleged purchase of properties in Nigeria and abroad.

Meanwhile, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ANSTRC) and Nigeria Renewal Movement (NRM), yesterday, described the treatment meted to Obiano while in EFCC custody as inhuman and despicable.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The said they were utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of Obiano’s status was treated in such a distasteful and reprehensible manner by the EFCC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A statement dated March 20 and signed by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, on behalf of the monarchs expressed worry that the video emanated from such a highly secured environment, saying the sole aim of those behind it was to embarrass Obiano and the people of Anambra State, whose governor he was until March 17.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to call the EFCC to order by ensuring that Obiano was not subjected to further inhuman conditions.

“Without prejudice to the responsibility of the EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment of Chief Obiano is absolutely dehumanising and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC.

“Therefore, the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, on behalf of all the traditional rulers of Anambra State, calls on the EFCC to treat Chief Obiano with due civility and immediately restore him to his personal comfort whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation,” Achebe said.

President, Nigeria Renewal Movement (NRM), Linus Ilechukwu and Secretary General, Yemisi Hameed-Aderibigbe in a statement, accused the EFCC of treating Obiano in bad faith.

The group reasoned that the stringent bail conditions given to the former governor was enough evidence that the agency was determined to further punish and disgrace him.

NRM also recalled that the EFCC had syndicated a report in various media that Obiano was already planning to run away from the country even when he still had about four months to finish his tenure.

“The conditions for Chief Obiano’s release are almost impossible to meet. Like most Nigerians, we call upon the EFCC to go to equity with clean hands in such a way that it will be clear to all and sundry that it has done so. The current practice which seems to regard some Nigerians as privileged and some others as damned goes a long way to shake the confidence of the citizens in the Nigeria project,” the group said.