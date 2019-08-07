The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Alhaji Rijiya Ibrahim, the Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Gumi Local Government Area of Sokoto state over alleged diversion of fertiliser.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto, Mr Abdullahi Lawal, the Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, said that Ibrahim and two others were arrested following petitions by seven groups of rice farmers associations in the area.

“It was revealed that Ibrahim connived with one Aminu Musa, storekeeper of Gumi Local Government Area and diverted three trucks of fertilizer and a truck of insecticides and pesticides.

“These products which belong to members of rice farmers association in the local government were allocated to them by the National Headquarter of RIFAN as part of the Federal government support to the farmers.

“However, investigation has revealed that the two suspect sold the goods to one Abdullahi Bashir, a businessman.

“Moreover, all the three suspects were arrested and so far the three trucks of fertiliser are almost recovered and effort is now being made to recover other chemicals,” he said.

Lawal said that the three truck load of fertiliser was valued at N12.42 million while the insecticides and pesticides cost N4.68 million, amounting a total of N17.1 million worth of goods diverted.

He said that the three suspects had confessed to commission of the offences and would soon be charged to court over conspiracy, diversion of goods and economic sabotage among other crimes.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected the sum of 210 million dollars into Nigerian Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange market following conclusion of Tuesday’s transactions.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okorafor explained that the figure released by CBN on Tuesday indicated that the bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale sector of the market.

He said the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) and the invisible segments were allocated the sum of 55 million dollars each.

He further stated that the management of apex bank remained particularly pleased with the prevailing stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The director reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continue to boost inter bank foreign exchange market, to ensure stability and availability to meet customers demand.