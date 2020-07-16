Romanus Okoye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday announced it arrested a Computer Science undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Kenneth Gift, 22, his girlfriend and his mother over alleged cybercrimes.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, who announced it said the trio’s arrest was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A 5-bedroom duplex has been recovered from them. Others are Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are completed”, Oyewale stated.