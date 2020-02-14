Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),Sokoto Zonal Office and National Youths Service Corps(NYSC) has charged the youths in Kebbi State to tackle corruption at the grassroots.

The Sokoto Zonal Head,Mr Abdullahi Lawal,stated this on Friday in Birnin Kebbi during a public awareness, titled “Nigerian Youths walk against corruption”, organised by the agency in collaboration with NYSC and Kebbi State government.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr. Chinedu Ozugha told the corps members, students and other youths in the state to fight corruption at their various domains to bearer minimum.

” Today is a day to show love to our country that we hate corruption. President Muhammadu Buhari has told us that if we don’t fight corruption, corruption will kill us. I charge you all to make sure you fight corruption at the grassroots to bearer minimum “.

In his remarks, the representative of Kebbi State government, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Mamuda Muhammed advised the youths in the state to stay away from corruption by always do the right things.

Earlier, the Kebbi State Coordinator of NYSC,Mr. Mustapha Muhammed disclosed that over 500 youths were mobilised for the awareness based on the directive of the Director General of the NYSC.

He said” the EFCC can not do it alone,NYSC can not do alone too. I want all the CDs in all the local government areas to carry this vanguard to their areas. We should extend this campaign to the grassroots “.

The youths and other stakeholders took the awareness to major streets within the state capital with other civil society groups among others