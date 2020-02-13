Romanus Ugwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) will on Friday create a nationwide awareness rally aimed at enlisting public support for fight against corruption.

The rally organised by the EFCC in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the scheme is tagged “Nigerian Youths March Against Corruption.”

According to the statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, disclosed that corps members will be leading youth and women groups as well as other stakeholders in the street march in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at a joint news conference today with the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, said the rally was aimed at carrying every stakeholder along in the anti-graft war.

Magu said it would serve as a platform to sensitize and mobilize Nigerian youths to reject the evil of corruption as well as enable Nigerians to take ownership of the fight.

He expressed delight over the readiness of NYSC to adopt innovative approach to youth involvement in the anti-corruption crusade while also thanking the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and the NYSC Director-General for their support.

Also speaking, the NYSC Director-General, said that the Scheme was mobilizing about three hundred and fifty thousand Corps members annually, adding that their potentials were being tapped for the success of the anti-corruption war.

He spoke of the partnership between NYSC and EFCC on awareness creation using the platform of NYSC/EFCC Anti-corruption Community Development Service Group.

Ibrahim explained that the sensitization of the public against corruption would not end with tomorrow’s walk as the NYSC/EFCC Anti-corruption Group would continue to create awareness among Nigerians.

The Director-General also disclosed that the parties involved in the walk had agreed to make it an annual event.