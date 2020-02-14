Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Makurdi zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), and the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Benue State have reiterated their commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

EFCC’s Makurdi zonal head, Dr. Johnson Babalola and his NYSC counterpart, Simon Joshua Shicha made the commitment while leading their members as well as other public organisations on a walk against corruption through the major streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday.

They both expressed their determination to rid the society of corrupt practices.

Babalola who is in charge of Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau States, lamented that corruption has become like a cancer which affects the country in all aspects of its national life.

The Zonal EFCC boss said there was need for Nigerians to begin to have a reassessment of the themselves and chart a new course for their future by joining in the fight against corruption.

“This (walk) is a determined effort to get this country out of the doldrums of corruption. This country is tired of being named among most corrupt country in the comity of nations,” Babalola posited.

Also speaking, the state NYSC Coordinator, Shicha who regretted that corruption had eaten deep into the fabrics of the society such that it has become necessary for the NYSC to collaborate with the EFCC in the fight against the monster called corruption.

He stated further that the Scheme would do everything within the law to rid the Nigerian society of corrupt practices even as he urged members of the public to be aware of sharp practices and its negative consequences which hampers positive development of a country.

“The public need to know, for instance; that corruption means one person in position of authority who seeks to benefit himself against the generality of the people. However, corruption does not have a definite definition. Corruption encompasses all wrongdoings against a state,” Shicha said.