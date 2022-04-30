The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has obtained a final forfeiture order on property and vehicles in Abuja belonging to two brothers who hitherto worked for billionaire philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

The forfeited property and vehicles will be for the benefit of Prince Eze. This is the second time the anti-corruption agency is getting forfeiture order against the two brothers. The first forfeiture order was for property belonging to the duo in Enugu.

In a judgment by the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, in the case brought against Olisaebuka Okechukwu Eze, Onyeka Nnadozie Eze and their companies, Berlus Resources Limited and DYM Integrated Services Limited, Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi said an “order of final forfeiture of the properties listed in the attached schedule is hereby granted the Federal Government of Nigeria for the benefit of the nominal complainant, Prince Arthur Eze.”

The property to be forfeited by Olisaebuka O. Eze, according to the court order, are: seven bedroom duplex at Cadastral Zone 806, located at Ifeanyi Ararume Street, Mabushi, Abuja; Plot no 621 Cadastral Zone 807, Katampe District; 1 red Oulum wrist watch stainless steel, 1 golden coloured Justbling wrist watch JB-6116; Toyota Camry 2014 model; Toyota Highlander; Honda Accord 2013 model and Mercedes Benz 2019 model.

Property and vehicles to be forfeited by Onyeka Nnadozie Eze include: nine units of 2 bedroom flats located at Plot 375 Off Ameyo Adedovan Way, Kado, Abuja; 3 bedroom terrace duplex located at Brookshouse Residence, Karsana District, Abuja; Plot no AHE540 in Lugbe AMAC Housing Estate; Plot no 285 measuring 1, 589.28 SQM In Cadastral Zone E23, Kiyami, Abuja; Toyota Avalon; Toyota Tundra; Honda Civic; Mercedes Bnz C400 etc.

The Eze brothers were said to have got the property and vehicles as staff of Prince Eze, when their salaries could not have financed such acquisition.