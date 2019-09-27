The media aide to Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, has dismissed claims that ex-staff of his boss have gone into hide for fear of being apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement, Onwuemeodo declared that the claim was false and baseless.

The statement reads: “ The truth is that the story is totally false and does not have any iota of truth. No ex-aide of the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha went into hiding because of EFCC. The incident only exist in the imaginations of the writer.

“In the whole story, he could not mention one ex-aide of Okorocha, who went into hiding or quote any of the EFCC personnel who must have come to Imo and for which the ex-aides went into hiding.

“He did not also mention the offence for which Okorocha’s ex-aides went into hiding because of EFCC.

“In any case, EFCC agents do not even need to come to the state for any of the former governor’s ex-aides. If the commission invites any of Senator Okorocha’s ex-aides, including myself when the need arises, we would honour the invitation.

“Truly speaking, there was no need of EFCC coming and ex-aides of the former governor going into hiding.”