From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of resort to the use of fifth columnists and media trial of former Governor, Willie Obiano who has been under custody since last Thursday.

Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka yesterday said there are evidences to prove that EFCC was executing a politically motivated witch hunt plot against Obiano while its media trial tactics against the former Governor was to demonise him in the eyes of the public.

‘There is no doubt of the fact that they are being used to persecute Governor Obiano without any justifiable reason. Already, they are using fifth columnists in print and social media to level all manners of allegation against former Governor Obiano. The most stupid of their allegation is that he misappropriated 42 billion naira and that about 37billion naira out of the money was used to fund political activities.’

‘All I can say is that the efforts EFCC and their cohorts are making to dent the hard earned reputation of former Governor Obiano will backfire against them. EFCC will use the lies their sponsored fifth columnists are peddling against Former Governor Obiano to discredit their agency.’

‘As at today, Nigerians don’t have confidence on the anti graft agency because when they see the real corrupt politicians joining APC, they will turn to toothless bulldogs. But when an opposition figure is involved they will be barking as if the person committed any crime whereas they are doing the evil bidding of their pay masters.’

Obigwe while faulting actions of the EFCC said said former Governor Obiano finished strong and fought a good battle to ensure that APGA his party retained Anambra State.

‘How can you deny last year that you are not aware that Obiano was placed on EFCC watch list and you now did a 360 degree U turn this March 2022 claiming that he has been on your watch list for a long time. As Former Governor Obiano was finishing his tenure , EFCC did not deem it necessary to extend an invitation to him to visit their office at the end of his tenure for interrogation. In the absence of an invitation from the EFCC, you don’t expect him not to travel out of the Country to go and enjoy a well deserved rest.’

He disagreed with the claim that former Governor Obiano was running out of the country before EFCC arrested him noting that the ex governor was living his normal life and going about his normal business because he had no skeleton in his cupboard.

‘Assuming EFCC extended an invitation to him and he refuse to go, it will be a different issue. If EFCC claims that he has immunity , they should have extended invitation to him and make it clear to him that they want him to report to their office immediately after handing over to his successor. Had it been the agency did this, I know that Governor Obiano will honor their invitation’

‘Another funny thing is that EFCC did not use the same yardstick they are using to measure Obiano on other former Governors especially those that joined APC for the purpose of escaping prosecution. Am confident that justice will prevail at last and Governor Obiano will triumph over EFCC and his detractors. Say no to EFCC media trial of former Governor Obiano because injustice to one is injustice to all’ he said.