Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the EFCC is conducting a new investigation into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), it had been revealed.

The latest investigation came on the back of a separate case brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and one by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

The latest wide-ranging investigation was looking into fraud allegations over how sponsorship money meant for the development of football in the country had been stolen.

“What I can confirm is that officials of the Nigeria Football Federation are being investigated by the agency,” EFCC spokesperson, Wlison Uwujaren told BBC Sport.

BBC Sport understood that the investigation into the NFF would look at allegations of wrongdoing before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The inquiry is focusing on money generated from the NFF’s official sponsors, domestic league’s television sponsorship and payments from a former kit supplier for all the national teams.

It also focused on funds provided by federal and state governments for friendly matches involving the Super Eagles and the misappropriation of about US$2.7 million from the Financial Assistance Programme of football’s world governing body, FIFA.