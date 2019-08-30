George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Again, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) South- East zonal office in Enugu State, on Friday morning, stormed Owerri, the Imo state capital arrested 20 young men suspected to be engaged in cybercrimes other wise known in local parlance as “Yahoo Yahoo boys.”

Recall that operatives of anti-graft commission last week arrested over 30 young men suspected to be involved in Internet crime from their highbrow Spibat area.

A source who did not want his name mentioned told Daily Sun that the EFCC operatives who stormed the Aladinma extension area of Owerri on the early hours of Friday and arrested the suspects.

The source said that the EFCC operatives caught the suspects napping as they were still asleep.

It was equally learnt that EFCC operatives impounded their cars, expensive phones and laptops.

According to the source, “the operatives of the EFCC early hours of Friday raided the Aladinma extension, Owerri, and about 20 of the Yahoo boys were arrested in their houses because they had no inkling that the EFCC people were coming that early. The operatives impounded their expensive cars, laptops, and iPhones. But some who were awakened by the commotion managed to escape through the windows.”