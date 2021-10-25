From Fred Itua, Abuja
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, grilled former Senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim, over his alleged role in a case of corruption and diversion of public funds.
Anyim, sources confirmed, arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja at about 3pm. As at the time of filing this report, he was still being grilled by a team of operatives.
Though details of the specific allegations against the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) were still sketchy, a source familiar with the development, said it was tied to the corruption and money laundering case involving former aviation minister, Stella Oduah.
Part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million were allegedly traced to a company in which Anyim has an interest.
When contacted, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman said he had not been briefed.
