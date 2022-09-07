From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Michael Nzekwe, has expressed the willingness of the EFCC to collaborate with the Nigerian Army in the task of fighting corruption and terrorism financing in Nigeria.

This desire was expressed last Friday when the EFCC Zonal Commander visited the 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin.

According to him, “the visit becomes imperative as the Army is a critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption and terrorism financing, which is part of our core mandate.

It is, therefore, necessary and important for the Nigerian Army to join hands with us to end corruption in Nigeria by identifying and cutting off the source of financing for the terrorists, he said”.

While calling for enhanced synergy between the two agencies, Nzekwe described the existing relationship as “cordial” saying, “The EFCC already have a cordial relationship with Nigerian Army. We have come a long way. One of our strategic plans and objectives says that, as a Commission, we must engage all stakeholders and work in synergy with all Law Enforcement Agencies, LEAs, in order to deliver on our mandate”.

He further stated that, the mandate of the EFCC and that of the Army was intertwined and complementary. He is positive that, if the two agencies partner very well in the discharge of their duties, Nigeria would be the greatest beneficiary.

“While the Army ensures territorial stability and peace all round, the EFCC fights corruption to ensure socio-economic stability for the people of the country”, he said.

Responding, the Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Adebayo Babalola who was delighted with the visit, described his guests as “august visitors”.

‘’Your success as an agency of Government is our success. The military high command believes much in collaboration and synergy. To this end, I can assure you that anytime you need our support, you will get it because no agency of government can do it alone”, he said.

Babalola commended the giant strides of the EFCC, noting that the Nigeria Army would continue to strengthen ties with the Commission in its efforts to rid the country of corruption.

“The corruption level in the country must be checked if we want development fast- tracked in every facet of our lives”, he said.