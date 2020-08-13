The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating an alleged attempt by two Lebanese to smuggle 890,000 dollars (N338 million) out of the country.

The spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspects, Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, were arrested by customs operatives at the Port-Harcourt International Airport and handed over to the commission for further investigation.

Oyewale said while handing over the two suspects, Mr Mohammed Olayinka, the Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali and Mohammed were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon.