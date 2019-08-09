In order to ascertain the extent of illegal sale of Federal Government land by land grabbers, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), recently toured Festac Phase 11 and mounted signposts warning the public not to fall prey to land speculators who sell properties acquired by government.

According to eye witness account, the EFCC mounted caveat emptor signposts in the course of the tour indicating the areas where it said status quo should be maintained. The aim is to sensitise the general public on maintaining status quo on the land.

“This is to inform the general public about the illegal sales, economic sabotage and unlawful alienation of Federal Government Land in Festac Phase 11 by unauthorised persons as the EFCC is currently investigating the exercise.

“The fraudulent transactions by the unauthorised persons and their representatives are presently under scrutiny by EFCC. This is therefore to notify members of the public and any interested party to be weary of any transaction involving any portion or part of the land as such transactions will be visited with the wrath of the law,” The EFCC was quoted as saying .

The Commission’s spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade said, the EFCC is only investigating the land. ”We are investigating the matter you are talking about and at the appropriate time we shall make our findings known to you and other members of the public”.

One FHA staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “These land grabbers deceive the unsuspecting public by selling federal government acquired land to naïve and unsuspecting persons…”