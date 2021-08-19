The Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This arrest follows an earlier one in February 2020, which saw the Senator quizzed but later released by the commission after answering to allegations of financial impropriety while in office as Abia State Governor from 2007 to 2015.

He was on Thursday picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja this morning.

From the airport, he was driven to the EFCC headquarters, where EFCC operatives reportedly subjected him to debriefing.

He is said to be undergoing interrogation alongside his son, Rt. Hon. Chinedu Orji, Speaker of the Abia Abia State House of Assembly.

Along with another son of the Senator, Mr. Ogbonna Orji, the trio is being investigated by the agency for the alleged mismanagement of some N551 billion state funds.

A report said the former Governor allegedly embezzled the N500 million monthly security vote he received for eight years as governor of Abia state between 2007 and 2015.

Other issues relate to the alleged mismanagement of N2bn Ecological Fund and conversion of Sure-P funds.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the former Governor.