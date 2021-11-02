Nigeria’s popular socialite and entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, was reportedly detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.

According to news making round on social media, the Anambra-born business tycoon had been summoned by the EFCC over alleged money laundering and tax related issues in which he arrived the headquarters of the EFCC at Jabi, Abuja at about 12 p.m.

As of the time of filing this case, he was still being interrogated by operatives of the commission, according to the sources who asked not to be named because they had no authority to talk to the press about the case.

Though allegations against the socialite were sketchy as of press time, the sources disclosed that his case borders on alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

When contacted, the spokeperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had yet to be briefed on the development.

The allegations, many believed, stemmed from the lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Anambra State back in July 2021.

Since the talk-of-the-town burial, Mr Iyiegbu has become an inspirational grass-to-grace figure appearing in interviews where he told stories of how he started in a one-room apartment as a fresh graduate undergoing the mandatory national youth service in Abuja in 1999.

