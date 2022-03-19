The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra was being quizzed over alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

An authoritative source in the EFCC disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

The source said the former governor was being interrogated over alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.

According to the source, part of the funds were also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.