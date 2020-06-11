Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office has commenced investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N42million involving retired Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, the Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

In a statement by the EFCC, the suspect, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor allegedly abused his office sometimes in July 12, 2019 when he transferred the sum of N42million from official account of the office of the Special Adviser on Security Matters (his office) to his personal bank account and withdrew same in cash same day.

The statement disclosed that the said sum was meant for disbursement to Benue State Vigilante Group, (BSVG).

“The governor’s aide allegedly between October 2018 and May 2020 also abused his office by fraudulently paying the N20million monthly allocation meant for BSVG into personal account of the Commandant of the Group, George Mbessey instead of using the official account of the group.

“The alleged offence, if established violates Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.”

The statement added that Hembah, was quizzed for over six hours on Wednesday and has volunteered useful information to EFCC’s investigators and would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The statement recalled that, operatives of the EFCC on May 27, 2020 arrested the State Commandant of the Benue State Vigilante Group, George Mbessey in connection with alleged mismanagement of the N449.5million meant for the Benue State Vigilante Group, BSVG.

