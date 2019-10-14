Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 94 suspected internet fraudsters (‘Yahoo Boys’) in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

The suspects were said to have been arrested when the anti-graft agency stormed alleged notorious nightclub Club Secret Underground on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway, Osogbo. The club is claimed to host parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid, which led to the arrest of almost a hundred suspects, also resulted into the confiscation of 19 luxury cars, more than 200 smartphones, laptops, and other items.

The early hours operation followed an intelligence report that the suspected internet fraudsters were organising a night party for Sunday, October 13, during which some of them intended to celebrate their loot.

A reconnaissance operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The confirmation led to the raid effected on Monday.

The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Daily Sun has learnt.