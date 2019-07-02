Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday re-arraigned immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He was docked alongside a company, Spotless Investment Limited, before the court on an 11-count charge that has to do with fraud to the tune of N2.2 billion pressed against him by the commission.

When the entire charge was read to the former governor, he pleaded not guilty to same and was granted bail on the same terms as granted by the former trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

Justice Aneke equally granted the request of Fayose to travel to South Africa to attend to his ill health, with a directive that his travel document which had earlier been released be returned to the court on or before September 16, 2019.

Justice Aneke then adjourned the matter until September 16, for trial.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018, in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum, when he was first arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

The prosecution had opened trial on Nov. 19, 2018, and had so far called 13 witnesses out of the15 listed.

However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adamu Abdu-kafarati had transferred the case from Olatoregun, to a new judge, Justice Aneke, following a petition by the EFCC seeking a transfer of the case.

