Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, today, re-arraign Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia on 18 charges, before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, alongside Godwin Obla, SAN at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The dismissed judge was re-arrested on Tuesday, few minutes after the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, struck out the suit against her.

Her arrest took place at the court premises oafter Justice Hakeem Oshodi struck out the corruption charges made against her by the EFCC.

The Commission had first arraigned Ofili-Ajumogobia and Obla on a 30-count charge on Monday, November 28, 2016, on offences bordering on perversion of the course of justice, graft, unlawful enrichment, providing false information and forgery.

They were, however, re-arraigned on an amended 31-count charge bordering on alleged perversion of the course of justice, unlawful enrichment and forgery.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, thereby setting the stage for the trial.