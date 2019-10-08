The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, said to be son-in-law to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, over alleged money laundering charges.

The EFCC accused Babalele of allegedly laundering about 140,000 dollars, in the build-up to the last general elections.

The defendant was first arraigned on Aug. 14, during the court’s vacation before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who sat as vacation judge.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum.

However, following a re-assignment of the case file to a new judge, Justice Cjukwujekwu Aneke, the defendant was re-arraigned on Tuesday.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Aneke granted his request to continue on the earlier bail condiditon granted him by Justice Oweibo.

Meanwhile, after his re-arraignment, Babalele applied to the court for a release of his international passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

But the prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo who appeared with A.O Mohammed, opposed the application, arguing that there was no proof that his condition could not be treated in Nigeria.

Justice Aneke has however, adjourned until Octt. 11 for ruling on the bail application.

In the charge, EFCC accused the defendant of “procuring one Mohammed to make a cash payment of the sum of 140,000 dollars, without going through any financial institution.”

The prosecution said that the money exceeded the threshold stipulated by the Money laundering Act

He said that the defendant made committed the offence on Feb. 20.

The offences contravenes the provisions of Section 16(2) and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 . (NAN)