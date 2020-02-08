Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), has been re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shortly after perfecting bail conditions imposed on him by a high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

His lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who disclosed this to journalists lamented that he has been kept in horrific detention in blatant defiance of court’s clear and mandatory order for his release on bail.

He spoke after being conferred with “Pan African Luminary General” by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute, in recognition of his contributions as the defender of the common man. His induction into the Hall of Fame by the Pan African Heroes Foundation, according to the organisers was also in recognition of his numerous contributions in the area of human rights.

The activist lawyer who scored the present administration low in the areas of human rights protection, security of lives and property, economy, provision of social infrastructure, rule of law and obedience to court orders lamented that rights of the citizens are being trampled on a daily basis, while corruption indices continue to soar higher on the ladder.

Speaking on the plight of Adoke, Ozekhome who narrated his ordeals in the hands of EFCC stated that, “after fulfilling his bail conditions, and upon presenting the release order of the court duly signed by his Lordship to the EFCC, another round of stories commenced. It was either that one official or the other was not available to authorize the release. And, so Adoke continues to languish in illegal detention.”

His words: “On January 27, 2020, the EFCC finally decided to arraign Adoke. On January 30, 2020, after an argument on the bail application, then January 28, 2020, Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi, of the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, finally granted our client bail and imposed several bail conditions, which were duly met and perfected by our client the same day.