From Fred Itua, Abuja

After 10 hours of stand-off, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arrested a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

A source from the anti-graft agency, who confirmed Okorocha’s arrest, yesterday, simply said, “After nearly 10hours standoff, EFCC arrests Senator Okorocha.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, had in a statement, yesterday, said operatives of the anti-graft agency invaded the residence, following Okorocha’s repeated refusal to honour their invitation, after he was granted an administrative bail. He said Okorocha will be arrested and prosecuted.

Uwujaren said the former Imo governor jumped bail and has refused to keep his side of the deal of his bail conditions.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), today, May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“EFCC had, on January 24, 2022, filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled, owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

“At the last adjourned date, March 28, 2022, Justice Ekwo, before adjourning until May 30, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

“In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.”

When Daily Sun visited Okorocha’s house yesterday, it was observed that armed personnel of the Nigeria Police Force were part of the operation.