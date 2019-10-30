Gyang Bere, Jos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday recalled seven of the witnesses it earlier called to testify in the ongoing trial of the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang and a former cashier in the office of Secretary to the State government, Mr Yusuf Pam.

The witnesses were recalled for re-examination in compliance with an order of state High Court sitting in Jos

Justice Daniel Longji gave the order during the last adjourned hearing on the matter after ruling on a fresh application brought before the court by the EFCC seeking to amend the earlier charges against the former governor from count 12 to 17.

It would be recalled that the former governor has been standing trial since March 2018 at the state High Court alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Yusuf Pam, on alleged corruption and misappropriation of the state fund amounting to over N6bn while he was governor between 2007 and 2015.

At the resumed hearing of the case in Jos on Wednesday, a former Accountant-General of Plateau State, Mr Sauka Boyi who was among those recalled by the EFCC, testified on the N2bn said to have been given to Plateau State by CBN as loan.

The loan fund was meant for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises in Plateau State but which the EFCC claimed was part of the over N6 bn allegedly embezzled by the former governor.

According to the former Accountant- General in his testimony, no such money was paid into Jang’s personal account.

He stated that it was the former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Davou Mang, who wrote a letter to the former governor requesting to borrow the fund for some classified approvals which were granted by the former governor.

The former Accountant-General stated that the state law which allows for internal borrowing was complied with in borrowing the N2bn CBN fund, adding that the money was paid into the state project account and not that of the former governor’s as claimed by the EFCC.