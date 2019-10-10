Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Zamfara State yesterday and recovered four bags containing cash believed to be part of the N84.6 million ad hoc staff allowances diverted by officials of the commission.

Operatives of the EFCC who arrived the INEC Gusau office around 11.20am left the premises at 1.40pm carrying the four Ghana-must-go bags containing the cash in the white colored Toyota Hiace bus.

According to a source, the four Ghana must-go bags were recovered from the accountant’s office. The source added that some documents were also recovered from the accountant’s office.

He said the INEC officials arrested by the EFCC operatives were brought by the operatives, who conducted search and, thereafter, took them back along with the cash and documents recovered.

The EFCC arrest of four INEC officials and subsequent storming of the INEC office followed a petition by Abdullahi Nasiru on behalf of all presiding officers that worked for the commission during the 2019 general election in Zamfara State. The petition alleged that the ad hoc staff were denied payment of their N6,000 movement allowance each for the two elections.

It alleged further that what the INEC officials in Zamfara paid them was far lower than what other ad hoc staff received.

“INEC in Zamfara State paid the ad hoc staff N9,000 while other states like Sokoto State paid N12,000,” he alleged.