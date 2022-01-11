From Fred Itua,Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday said it recovered N152, 088,698,751.64; $386,220,202.84; £1,182,519.75; €156,246.76; 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

According to the Spokesman of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, the recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum.

Headquarters of the Commission dominated the recoveries with N67, 249, 744, 994.89, $375,662,223.59 and £1,151,539.75.

It is closely followed by the Lagos Command which led the Naira recoveries with N70,315,611,260.52, $9,286,497.83 and £21,500.00.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to Uwujaren, Kaduna zonal command emerged third in terms of Naira recoveries with a total sum of N3, 339,405,723.93 while the Ibadan Zonal Command took the same in terms of Dollar recoveries to the tune of $387,385.00.

Giving an overview of the performance, Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, explained that the monies included direct and indirect recoveries for the different tiers of government (Federal, State and Local Governments), corporate organizations and individuals (victims of crime) within the year under review.

He commended the personnel of the Commission for the performance while urging them to redouble their efforts to ensure that perpetrators of economic and financial crimes are denied the benefit of the proceeds of crime.