Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zone has recovered N211.1 million, $136,289, €2,000, £765 in Ibadan zone in 2019 till date.

Head of Ibadan Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency, Friday Ebelo, disclosed this, yesterday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during a press briefing in commemoration of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, at the commission’s office.

The EFCC, according to him, has secured the convictions of 171 persons that were found guilty of economic and financial crimes in the zone.

Ebelo said: “In the last one year, particularly from January till date, the zone received 691 petitions out of which 213 were returned unapproved as issues raised therein did not fall under the purview of our mandate.

“In the course of investigations, the zone arrested 878 persons. Out of the 268 prosecuted, 171 have been convicted. Our investigations also led to temporary fixing of 1,044 bank accounts, while 56 automobiles and 14 houses were impounded. We equally have several laptops android phones and many other electronic devices confiscated in compliance with court orders.”

Ebelo said in the period under review, the zone recovered, on behalf of the Federal Government, N211,134,927.2; $136,289, €2000 (Euros) and £765.

He, however, called on Nigerians to join hands in fighting against corruption, saying corruption is the root of every tragedy that ever befell mankind, adding that it has also been identified as the ultimate potential impediment to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) proposed for full actualisation by the year 2030.

Corruption, he said, is not just a national event, but also a global phenomenon and the essence of EFCC is to enlist all stakeholders, state and non-state actors, to collectively and individually get involved in the fight against corruption for the good and progress of mankind.

Ebelo also emphasised why Nigerians should personalise the fight against the monster of corruption if people truly desire a corruption-free Nigeria, “because everybody must all get involved by showing doggedness and commitment.”