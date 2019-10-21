Fred Itua, Abuja

Ibrahim Magu-led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has recovered N939.5 billion between 2015-2019.

Records also revealed that a total of recovery of N1.28 trillion were cumulatively recovered by the anti-graft agency between 2009-2019.

It revealed that about 73 per cent of the recovered loot was recorded in four years since the appointment of Magu.

The revelation is coming barely three weeks to the celebration of Magu’s four years in office as acting chairman of the EFCC.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Magu in an acting capacity on the 11th of November, 2015, following the expiration of the tenure of his predecessor, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde.

Breakdown made by the EFCC between 2015-2017, showed that it recovered N676, 522, 889, 647.05; $254, 563, 877.27; 486, 736.82 Pound; Euro 8, 136, 071.13; 80, 931, 500 CFA; 3, 729.50 RMB/YUAN; 452, 175 DIRHAM; 90, 956SR; 117, 004 CAD$; 120, 141.50 YEN; 5,000 Francs and 2,000 Ruppies.

In 2018, various sums amounting to billions in naira and other foreign currencies were also forfeited to the federal government.

Some of the sums are N171, 131, 700, 541.17; $14, 490, 174.49; 873, 278. 09 Pounds; 298, 055; 391, 838 and 10, 135 Dirham.

In 2018, the EFCC recorded over N11.5 billion in final forfeiture, N133.8 billion in non-forfeiture recoveries, N8.92 billion in direct deposits, N38.12 billion in tax recoveries, N1.82 billion in subsidy recoveries and N42 billion for banks (Third Party). All of these amounted to N236 billion.

Between January to April 2019, the Commission recovered over N10 billion in various operations. The breakdown showed a cash recovery of N205, 998, 990; draft of N2, 751, 688, 974, 34; 3 10, 718 USD; 13, 500 Pounds; 700 Euros and N5, 566, 392, 675.05. These recoveries include the N54 million the EFCC operatives successfully impounded at the Maiduguri Airport.

During the same period, four hundred and seven mansions were seized, out of which 126 have been finally forfeited while 281 are under interim forfeiture. Nine gas stations were seized and placed under interim forfeiture. Parcels of land seized sums up to 98, out of which 56 are under interim forfeiture, while 42 have been forfeited finally to the federal government.

The records further show hag two hundred and fifty-nine automobiles have been seized, 35 of which are under interim forfeiture, while 224 have been forfeited finally.

In 2016, 1,500 metric tonnes of illegally bunkered diesel and 3,035 metric tonnes of petrol were forfeited finally. Similarly, 40, 000 litres of diesel have been ordered forfeited to the federal government in 2019.

Beside the recoveries, thousands of convictions have been secured since Magu assumed office. Convictions by the agency are adjudged as the highest by any law enforcement body in the country.

The breakdown of convictions recorded in three years according to records made available to Daily Sun are 103 convictions in 2015; 195 convictions in 2016; 189 in 2017, and 314 convictions recorded in 2018. In 2019, the Commission has recorded 344 convictions as at May 23, 2019.

Some senior lawyers, while commenting, urged the Senate to confirm Magu as the substantive chairman of EFCC if President Buhari decides to forward his name to the upper legislative chamber. The legal practitioners said the fearless posture of Magu has significantly contributed to some of the achievements recorded so far by EFCC.

Prof Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN) said: “Magu has performed excellently as chairman of the EFCC. He is fearless, courageous and patriotic. He has left indelible footprints on the sands of time. His enigmatic style of leadership has repositioned the EFCC as a strong institution. He deserves to be reappointed for another term. The new Senate should have no difficulty in confirming his appointment.

“Magu did very well. He has lived up to expectations and recorded landmark achievements that will stand the test of time,” said Daniel Bwala, another lawyer.

Another SAN, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi noted: “Too rough on the edges. A great achievement of analogue wins, in a time of digital natives. Going by the statistics of the number of cases the EFCC has prosecuted in the last four years and the humongous amounts recovered in the same period, it can truly be said that the organization is pulling its weight.

“Our country needs more patriots to join the effort to clean our country of its current status as one of the most corrupt nations in the world. Men and women of goodwill should join hands with the EFCC and other anti corruption agencies to help rid our country of carpetbaggers,” Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria said.