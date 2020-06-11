TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it has so far returned about N6 billion to the Imo State government, from the N7.9 billion recovered from the former Governor Rochas Okorocha-led administration.

Also, the commission has declared to prosecute Senator Okorocha, at the conclusion of its ongoing investigation on the alleged embazzlement of the state fund.

Zonal Head of EFCC Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Imam, disclosed this yesterday, during a briefing on the activities of the commission within the last six months.

Imam stated: “The commission also noted that it had already returned over N2.7 billion from the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts and assests belonging to Okorocha.

“All the monies that were released to Imo State government, were the monies recovered, about N7.9 billion we told were earlier recovered.

“The monies were released in batches. Even in the government of Rochas, N2.7 billion was released in March for salaries; then, in the PDP government of Emeka Ihedioha, excess of N2.5 billion was released on writing and our insistent of monitoring it, to pay salaries also and pensions.

“So, they were monies recovered for the state. It has to go back to the state. Then, when the government of Emeka left, this present government came, there is still a reminant of the money (excess of N2 billion).

Now, we are able to release N514 million, just last month because of about N1.8 billion is incumbered with a court process, because some contractors went to court and targeted the funds and the court process is lingering. So, they still have about N1.8 billion that is not released because of the court process.

The EFCC boss further disclosed that some of the assets of the former Imo governor have been marked for forfeiture at the end of court processes.

“I started the Imo State case in Enugu. When I was deployed here, the acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, saw the need for continuation of investigation on the case and urged me to continue with it.

“Now, upon conclusion of the investigation, the investigation has gotten to advanced level. We are expecting that upon conclusion,we are going to arraign the former governor

“At the cause of the investigation, we targeted some of his assets in Imo, Abuja. We marked some of these properties in Abuja, we have even filed court processes for interim forfeiture of the assets.

Speaking further on the achievement of the Commission, Imam stated that within the second quarter of the year, the commission recovered N291 million, adding that it has secured 16 convictions out of 22 prosecutions it commenced within the period under review.

He said: “Within the period under review, the commission was able to recover monetary assets worth N291,777,828.00, $847, 983.00, €390, £10,900 and 500 CFA.

“In terms of forteiture, the Commission secured the forfeiture of 96 trucks/vessels/barges, albeit on interim basis. Also, 226 drums of Automotive Gas Oil and 1, 000, 000 litres of suspected crude oil were finally forfeited to the federal government”, Imam highlighted.