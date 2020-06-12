Tony John, Port Harcourt

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has so far returned about N6 billion to the Imo State government from the N7.9 billion recovered from the former Governor Rochas Okorocha -led administration.

Also, the commission also declared it would prosecute Okorocha at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation on the alleged embezzlement of state fund.

Zonal Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Imam, disclosed this yesterday during a briefing on the activities of the commission within the last six months.

Imam stated: “The commission also noted that it had already returned over N2.7 billion from the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts and assets belonging to Okorocha.

“All the monies that were released to Imo State government, were the monies recovered, about N7.9 billion we told were earlier recovered.

“The monies were released in batches. Even in the government of Rochas, N2.7 billion was released in March for salaries. Then, in the PDP government of Emeka Ihedioha, excess of N2.5 billion was released in writing and our insistent of monitoring it, to pay salaries also and pensions.

“So, they were monies recovered for the state. It has to go back to the state. Then, when the government of Emeka left, this present government came, there is still a remnant of the money (excess of N2 billion).”