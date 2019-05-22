Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has claimed that those responsible for the troubles of non-issuance of his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were chasing him through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, yesterday, noted that the simultaneous press conference by EFCC, South East zone and that of the headquarters clearly “raises an eyebrow.”

Governor Okorocha alleged that Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Magu, was quoted to have told newsmen at a press conference in London that the Commission was investigating him.

The governor said an earlier press conference by the South East zonal Chairman of EFCC, Usman Imam, on Friday, clearly douses his suspicion.

“Alhaji Magu, holding his own press conference also on Okorocha, on Monday, only two days after, raises genuine concern.

“This has also added fillip to the governor’s earlier worry that those behind the drama over his certificate of return have not gone to sleep, but have continued to spread their dragnets.

“If you ask us, we won’t join issues with the EFCC as an institution and with Magu as an individual. Investigating individuals, governments, institutions etc, is part of the Commission’s rules of engagement and nobody should prevent or begrudge them for doing that.

“We only pray that the Commission should not allow undue infiltration.

“Good enough, both Magu and Imam never accused the governor of mismanagement or diversion, looking at the contents of their press conferences.

“They confirmed that the Commission is in custody of the money. Out of the N8billion they quoted, they also confirmed that N7.9billion is what they blocked.

“Then, what is Okorocha’s case? And the governor is not owing salary.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee, Nze Ray Emeana, has debunked rumours that Governor Okorocha has released N150 million for May 29 handover.

This was just as he disclosed that the renovation of the Dan Anyiam Stadium, venue for the inauguration of Emeka Ihedioha is solely being undertaken by the sub-committee of works of the inauguration committee.

A statement issued by Emeana read: “The attention of the Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee has been drawn to a publication in the social media made by one Johnbull Chikwe entitled: ‘Ihedioha Inauguration Committee mishandling millions of naira released to it by Governor Okorocha for the renovation of Dan Anyiam Stadium.’

“Ordinarily, such incoherent, disjointed garble should not attract the attention of such a high powered committee put up by Chief Ihedioha to oversee the most significant event in the history of Imo State since its creation in 1976.

For the avoidance of doubts, Governor Okorocha and his out-going government have not released any money to the planning and handover committee.