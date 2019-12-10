Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said he would have inherited an empty treasury if the account of the state had not been frozen on the eve of his inauguration.

He claimed that only the N4.8 billion tax refund seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was inherited from the past administration.

“That N4.8 billion is in our cash reserve. We have not touched it. It will be used to balance the budget for next year. It will be invested in our schools, road infrastructure, among others.”

He spoke at the International Anti-Corruption Day Rally organised by the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office, yesterday.

“We thank the Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC for the recoveries they’ve made. When we came into power, there would have been nothing to inherit. The past government told us that they left a debt of N30 billion but so far we are looking at the debt of almost N100 billion.

“We don’t see this march as that of the law enforcement agency (alone). It is a march for everybody and the important message for all of us is, if we don’t kill corruption, it will kill all of us.”

AbdulRazaq said corruption is detrimental to socio-economic development of any society as it reduces government’s capacity to deliver on campaign promises.

“Corruption is killing us in our schools and hospitals; it hinders infrastructural development. It is therefore important that we work hand in hand with the anti-corruption agencies and be part of the processes to develop our society.”

He also thanked the EFCC for the recent recovery of N111 million from some past government officials.

He promised that whatever recoveries is made from the ongoing probe of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) would be invested to secure the future of Kwarans, especially through the upcoming Social Investment Programme, assuring the anti-graft body of maximum support for its operations in the state.

Zonal Head of EFCC in Ilorin Isyaku Sharu said the body has recovered over 10 properties and cash worth over N3.6 billion from “treasury looters” in the state since February when it began operation in the state.

“These properties include two in Ikoyi, one in Lekki and the recent one is over N1 billion worth houses in GRA, Ilorin,” Sharu said.